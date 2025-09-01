Agreement reached: Man United player edges closer to Deadline Day exit

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Real Betis have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign winger Antony on a permanent transfer.

The Brazilian is out of favour at Old Trafford and it was clear when Ruben Amorim joined the club that the former Ajax man would not be a part of his plans moving forward.

Initially, Betis had explored the possibility of taking Antony on a straight loan deal until the end of the season.

However, negotiations between the two clubs accelerated quickly on deadline day, leading to a permanent move being finalised.

Man United finally reach agreement with Real Betis

The agreement is understood to be worth a €25 million package, with an additional 50% sell-on clause included in favour of Man United.

Crucially, United will not pay a termination settlement to Antony as part of the deal, meaning the Brazil international departs Old Trafford outright after a difficult spell in England.

Antony joined Man United from Ajax in a high-profile move that cost the club more than £80 million, reuniting him with former coach Erik ten Hag.

Expectations were immense, but the 25-year-old struggled to consistently replicate the form that made him one of Europe’s most promising wide players.

Despite some memorable moments, including goals in big matches against Arsenal and Barcelona, Antony never established himself as an automatic starter in the Premier League.

Antony can make a fresh start in his career now

The Athletic claims that United had become increasingly open to parting ways with Antony, especially given the club’s focus on refreshing their attacking options and balancing the books under financial fair play constraints.

For Betis, the signing represents a significant coup. The La Liga side had been searching for a creative winger to strengthen their attacking depth, and Antony fits the bill.

The winger had an impressive loan spell at the La Liga side last season and helped them reach the Conference League final.

At 25, he still has time to rediscover his best form and could benefit from a new environment away from the pressures of Old Trafford.

