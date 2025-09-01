Alexander Isak set to sign for Liverpool in British record £125m transfer – medical today, 6-year contract

Alexander Isak is set to join Liverpool from Newcastle (Photo via Fabrizio Romano, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool finally looks set to go through in a record-breaking £125m deal, according to multiple sources.

The Sweden international is expected to have a medical today and sign a six-year contract upon moving from St James’ Park to Anfield.

That’s according to BBC Sport, who report that an agreement has finally been reached between Liverpool and Newcastle United after a lengthy summer saga.

BBC have the fee at £125m, but other reliable reports say it’s actually more like £130m.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has given the Isak to Liverpool transfer his trademark “here we go”, while David Ornstein has also posted about it, with both journalists saying it’s more than the £125m the BBC have reported…

?? BREAKING: Alexander Isak to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed now for £130m transfer fee. Record move for Premier League. Isak, on his way today for medical tests as new Liverpool player after long term deal agreed months ago. It was always ONLY Liverpool for Isak. pic.twitter.com/AGnXqBKsmX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2025

“BREAKING: Alexander Isak to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed now for £130m transfer fee,” Romano posted. “Record move for Premier League. Isak, on his way today for medical tests as new Liverpool player after long term deal agreed months ago. It was always ONLY Liverpool for Isak.”

? Newcastle United reach total agreement with Liverpool to sell Alexander Isak. Deal for 25yo striker worth £130m to #NUFC with solidarity, £125m cost to #LFC. Medical to be done on Monday before #DeadlineDay switch for Sweden international @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/SKEDxNm1JF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2025

Ornstein added: “Newcastle United reach total agreement with Liverpool to sell Alexander Isak. Deal for 25yo striker worth £130m to #NUFC with solidarity, £125m cost to #LFC. Medical to be done on Monday before #DeadlineDay switch for Sweden international.”

Alexander Isak’s £130m transfer confirmed

These reports follow Indy Kaila’s exclusive for CaughtOffside a few of days ago, which also put the Isak bid from Liverpool at around £130m.

Others that got there first also include Jan Aage Fjortoft, who posted the following on X on Saturday…

Re: Alexander Isak Understand Isak – deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee expected to be around £130m Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2025

LFC’s move for Isak has certainly seemed to be on the cards for some time now, and Reds fans will be delighted that it’s finally being confirmed by all of the most trustworthy outlets as we approach the final hours of the transfer window.

Alexander Isak to Liverpool spells trouble for the rest of the Premier League

Needless to say, this is a huge coup for Liverpool as they’re set to land one of the very finest strikers in world football.

The 25-year-old has been world class for Newcastle, scoring 62 goals in 109 games for the club, and proving a real handful for Premier League defences with the quality of his movement and his razor-sharp finishing.

Isak Newcastle stats Games Goals 2022/23 27 10 2023/24 40 25 2024/25 42 27

It’s frightening to think what Isak could achieve in this Liverpool side, playing alongside other world class attacking players like Mohamed Salah and new signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool already got a big boost yesterday when they beat title rivals Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield, and this signing will be another significant development that makes Arne Slot’s side major title favourites again this season.