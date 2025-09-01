Exclusive: Arsenal expert on how “sensational signing” will impact title race vs Liverpool

Alexander Isak and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has had his say on the seemingly imminent Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer deal.

The Reds are closing in on the signing of Isak after agreeing a record-breaking £125m transfer fee for the Sweden international, according to BBC Sport and others.

Isak is one of the very finest strikers in Europe right now, so this is some statement by Liverpool, and it will surely have a major impact on this season’s title race.

It’s certainly not great news for Arsenal, who will be seen by many as the most likely candidates to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this term.

Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer doesn’t necessarily end Arsenal’s title hopes, says Charles Watts

Watts doesn’t necessarily think this signing is going to decide the title, though he admits it’s obviously a huge deal for LFC.

“Alexander Isak is obviously a sensational signing for Liverpool,” Watts wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“The league’s best attacking team just landed arguably the league’s best striker, so that is clearly worrying for everyone else who is trying to dethrone them.

“Liverpool were favourites before they signed Isak, so now most will believe a second successive title is almost certain. But I don’t see it as a foregone conclusion.

“Arsenal can still win the league. They have had an excellent window and they have built a squad that I honestly think is as strong as anything I’ve ever seen before in North London.

“So they just have to focus on themselves. Sunday was a setback, but it was not a knockout blow. They have to pick themselves up and go again because there are more huge games coming straight after the international break.”

Liverpool and Arsenal have both spent big this summer

Isak is undoubtedly a signing that will steal headlines this summer, but it’s also fair to say that both of these clubs have done serious work on their squads ahead of this new season.

The Merseyside giants already looked very strong with the additions of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have shown real intent by bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There’s also Piero Hincapie on his way, in a deal that Arsenal should announce today.