(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Multiple clubs were hoping to sign the 28-year-old Liverpool defender on loan, but the club has now decided to keep him.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Arne Slot has decided to keep the 28-year-old at the club. Gomez has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool over the years, and his ability to slot into multiple areas and perform at a high level makes him a very valuable player.

Liverpool make Joe Gomez decision

Liverpool do not want to lose him this summer. Gomez showed his quality when he came on in place of the injured Ibrahima Konate against Arsenal yesterday. The 28-year-old put on an exceptional shift, and there is no doubt that he will be a key player for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool will be hoping to fight for the title and the UEFA Champions League. They need quality players like him. They will need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. They are expected to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, but Slot has decided not to let Gomez leave the club.

Keeping Gomez could be a wise decision

The decision might come as a blow for the 28-year-old, who would have been expecting to play more often this season. He has been linked with clubs like AC Milan, and they could have provided him with more time.

However, it is a wise decision from Slot, and it could pay great dividends for Liverpool this season. Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market, and they will be desperate to win every major trophy. They need to keep their quality players, for that will happen.