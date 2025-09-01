Mikel Arteta celebrates during Arsenal's win over Leeds (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal outcasts Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira are now joining German club Hamburg this summer.

Both players have no future at the North London club, and it makes sense for them to move on. According to Graeme Bailey, Lokonga will join the German club permanently, whereas Vieira will join them on loan with an option to buy.

Lokonga and Vieira needed a fresh start

It will be interesting to see if they can get their careers back on track with regular football in Germany now. Arsenal are well-stocked in the midfield department, and they would have struggled to offer the two players regular opportunities. It makes sense for the two players to move on so that they can play more often.

They have the technical attributes to do well in Germany, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be delighted to get two players off the books. They have been very active in the transfer market, and they will look to balance the books now. Getting rid of the fringe players will be just as important as signing quality players.

Arsenal need to get rid of fringe players

Arsenal have done well in the transfer window this summer, and they have plugged the majority of their weaknesses. It will be interesting to see whether they can perform at a high level and finally win the league title this season. There is no doubt that they have a quality at their disposal.

Meanwhile, the two midfielders are very much at the peak of their power, and they will look to fulfil their potential with regular opportunities in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen whether they can perform at a high level and establish themselves as key players for the German club now.