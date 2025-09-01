“Announced today” – Arsenal exchanging documents to complete Deadline Day signing

Fabrizio Romano has an Arsenal transfer update (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly now exchanging the necessary documents to finalise the Deadline Day signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuador international is set to be announced by the Gunners today, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

Hincapie has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, and he’s emerged as a top target for Arsenal in the last week or so.

Christian Falk gave CaughtOffside a detailed breakdown of the fee Arsenal have agreed for Hincapie, and it’s now all but a done deal.

See below for the latest from Romano as he says Hincapie should be officially announced today…

??? Arsenal and Bayer are now exchanging documents for Piero Hincapié deal. All done and set to be announced today. Hincapié, already in London. pic.twitter.com/IQEqUNzsLf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

“Arsenal and Bayer are now exchanging documents for Piero Hincapié deal. All done and set to be announced today. Hincapié, already in London,” Romano posted.

Piero Hincapie to be announced by Arsenal on Deadline Day

It might not be a dramatic last-minute deal by Arsenal, but it seems they will be welcoming in one new face on Deadline Day.

The Hincapie deal has been on the cards for some time now, but AFC fans can look forward to seeing the 23-year-old in the famous red and white colours at some point later today.

This looks like a fine piece of business for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Hincapie providing plenty of defensive depth as he can operate as both a centre-back or left-back to a high standard.

Will Arsenal get any other late business done?

Arsenal have had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

With Hincapie now on the verge of joining, the only other business likely at the Emirates Stadium today is player departures.

See below as Ben Jacobs has posted on X about likely exits for the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko…

A series of outgoings expected at Arsenal tomorrow. Understand Sambi Lokonga is close to joining Hamburg on a permanent transfer. And Fabio Vieira could now join Hamburg on a season-long loan. Stuttgart also keen. Jakub Kiwior is already in Porto ahead of finalising his move.… pic.twitter.com/0o5tz4W08Q — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 31, 2025

Arsenal fans can perhaps now expect the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to stay, despite speculation over both players at various points this summer.