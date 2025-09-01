“Deal should be wrapped up” – Journalist on imminent new Arsenal signing on busy Deadline Day

Charles Watts has an Arsenal exclusive (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal should have their transfer deal for Piero Hincapie wrapped up and possibly announced later today, according to Charles Watts.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Watts explained that the Gunners could also have a busy Deadline Day ahead due to large numbers of potential outgoings.

It currently looks like Hincapie will be the only signing coming in today, but the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could be leaving the Emirates Stadium.

It’s been a strong transfer window from Arsenal as they’ve brought in big names like Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi, plus other signings that look like quality squad depth.

Hincapie looks like being the final new addition, according to Watts, with the deal expected to go through provided there are no late snags.

Charles Watts on Piero Hincapie and Arsenal’s Deadline Day

“Deadline Day at Arsenal is expected to be a fairly busy one,” Watts said.

“Piero Hincapie arrived yesterday and that deal should be wrapped up and announced a bit later on, providing there are no late hiccups of course.

“And that will mean Jakub Kiwior will complete his move to Porto.

“But there will be other business being done, centred around outgoings.

“You never want to rule things out because we all know anything can happen on deadline day, but I’d be very surprised if there were any other incomings aside from Hincapie.

“But there should be exits, with Sambi Lokonga expected to complete a move to Hamburg and the likes of Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko potentially also heading out the door.

“Arsenal have been working to get deals done for all of those players throughout the summer, with Fulham and Palace both having held talks over Nelson and Vieira attracting interest from several Bundesliga sides. West Ham are also said to be looking at the former Porto man.

“So it should be a busy final day at Arsenal, which will be in keeping with how the summer has gone as a whole.”