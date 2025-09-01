“I’m very happy” – New Chelsea signing speaks out after deal is officially confirmed

Facundo Buonanotte in action for Argentina, plus Chelsea logo and 'done deal' banner (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Chelsea have officially announced the loan signing of Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The highly-rated 20-year-old will now spend the 2025/26 campaign at Stamford Bridge, with the player officially unveiled this afternoon.

“I’m very happy to join Chelsea,” Buonanotte told Chelsea’s official site.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff.”

It’s yet another Chelsea signing from Brighton after deals for the likes of Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez in the last few years.

Can Facundo Buonanotte make an impact at Chelsea?

It’s been a busy summer for Chelsea, and they’ve already made several signings in the attacking midfield department.

Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao Willian have all joined CFC in this transfer window, so it’s hard to see where Buonanotte will fit in.

Still, the Blues have also let a few players go, with Joao Felix, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku all being sold, while Jadon Sancho didn’t stay after his loan spell finished.

That could mean there’s some room for Buonanotte, but it’s surely going to be a struggle for the young South American to get much playing time.

How far can Chelsea go this season?

Chelsea continue to show great ambition with their work in the transfer market, and it’s perhaps starting to look like it’s working.

Last season, Enzo Maresca guided the club to victories in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup, whilst also getting back into the top four.

Chelsea look even stronger now and it will be interesting to see if new additions like Buonanotte can help the club go up a level again.