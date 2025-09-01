Chelsea given “encouragement” to pursue exciting attacker transfer on Deadline Day

Fermin Lopez celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly been given “encouragement” over a potential transfer move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who can play as a central attacking midfield player or winger, has impressed during his time at Barcelona.

Chelsea tend to go after young talents of Lopez’s profile, and it seems they’re now pursuing a late deal for him this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

Chelsea have had encouragement from Lopez’s camp, so this has led to them exchanging in something of a verbal back and forth with Barca.

Phillips stresses that this deal could fade out, but it seems it is at least one to keep an eye out for on Deadline Day.

Fermin Lopez to Chelsea transfer latest from Simon Phillips

Discussing the Lopez interest, Phillips said: “Chelsea have been trying to get the player buy in and whilst that isn’t fully there at this point, SPTC Sources have heard that Chelsea have received ‘encouragement’ from Lopez’ camp – hence why they’ve been trying to verbally agree a fee with his club.

“Today, it ideally needs Lopez to go to Barcelona and say he wants to join Chelsea, and then Barca will be willing to agree a fee with Chelsea – although there is no guarantee that the two parties will agree a fee. We are unsure at this point whether Lopez would do this because up until now, it’s always been the belief that he ideally wants to stay at his club so I can’t see him ‘forcing’ a move unfortunately.

“But let’s see what today brings because he’s clearly a bit temped by Chelsea, and The Blues will continue talks this morning with all parties on this one. It’s a moving situation, and can easily move positively quick, or negatively quick. Lets see what happens but as of right now (7am when I wrote this), it’s still in the works and still possible.”

Chelsea continue to build exciting young squad

It’s been another busy summer for Chelsea as they continue to bring in some of the most exciting young players in world football.

The west London giants are showing real signs of improvement as the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez start to fulfil their potential, while Joao Pedro is also looking like a superb signing.

Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato are other recent arrivals, and Lopez would be another that could fit in well as part of this long-term project at Stamford Bridge.