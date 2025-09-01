Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been dealt a disappointing transfer blow. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are in the market for a new attacking midfielder, although time is running out to bring someone in to Stamford Bridge. They already missed out on Xavi Simons, and now another target has slipped out of their reach.

Last week, it was widely reported that Chelsea had stepped up their interest in Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez. An offer was submitted for the 22-year-old, and although that was rejected, there was hope given that a deal could eventually be done with the reigning La Liga champions.

Barcelona have had no plans to part ways with Lopez, and the only way a deal could possibly be done is if he asked to leave. And unfortunately for Chelsea, this will not happen.

Fermin Lopez decides to stay at Barcelona – won’t join Chelsea

It has been reported by Mundo Deportivo that Lopez has decided that he does not want to leave Barcelona, nor has he ever given any indication that he was planning a move away. He was said to be tempted by the interest from Chelsea, and he valued the offer that they had presented to him, but ultimately, he has opted to continue in Catalonia.

Chelsea are now back to square one in their search to sign a new attacking midfielder. There was disappointment at seeing Simons choose to join Tottenham, and there will be a similar feeling with Lopez’s decision to remain as a Barcelona player for at least the next few months.

It will be interesting to see whether there are any late moves made by Chelsea, who have plenty of room for manoeuvre when it comes to PSR. But as time goes on, it will be increasingly difficult for a deal to be agreed with any selling club due to the looming deadline.