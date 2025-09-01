(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

He was closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, but the Blues decided to pull the plug on the move after an injury to Liam Delap. It seems that the two clubs are now negotiating a potential departure once again.

Nicolas Jackson agent sends out a message

The player’s agent has now opened up on the situation and revealed that it is deeply frustrating. However, he has maintained that they will fight with everything to secure the move to the German champions.

He said (h/t Ben Jacobs): “Nico was ready. Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating. But we won’t give up. “I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico’s next step reflects his talent, ambition, and the plan we built together. We Hope that Chelsea can cover Liam Delap’s unfortunate injury.”

Jackson needs to leave

Jackson is unlikely to get regular gametime at Chelsea, and staying at Stamford Bridge will not benefit him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the move to Germany would be ideal. Bayern Munich need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Jackson will be able to support Harry Kane in the attack.

The 24-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to do well in Germany as well. He will hope to finalise the move to the German club before the window closes later today.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea cope with the injury blow to Liam Delap. They are currently left with Joao Pedro as the only striker. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies this season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. If they decide to let Jackson leave, they will be left short in the attacking unit.