Nicolas Jackson is leaving Chelsea for Bayern Munich. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have had a very busy Deadline Day so far, and they have now reached an agreement for another player to leave the club.

One of the most interesting transfer sagas of the last few weeks has centred on Nicolas Jackson. Chelsea had agreed a loan deal with buy option for the 24-year-old to join Bayern Munich, but that arrangement was cancelled on Saturday after Liam Delap went down with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for two months.

Jackson subsequently returned to Chelsea, but in the last 24 hours, new talks have been ongoing with Bayern over resurrecting the deal – which was made possible by Marc Guiu returning from his loan spell at Chelsea to provide striker cover for Enzo Maresca. And a new agreement has now been sorted.

Bayern Munich agree new deal to sign Nicolas Jackson

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Bayern have agreed a new deal for Jackson, which includes an obligation for the Bundesliga giants to sign the Senegal international if certain conditions are met. On top of this, a higher loan fee was agreed – from €15m to €16.5m.

The situation with Jackson over the last 72 hours has been quite something, but it ends the way that was pleased – although Chelsea will be happier, as the new terms are more favourable for them. Bayern will still be content, as they now have solid competition for Harry Kane in the striker position.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea opt to sign another striker, on top of recalling Guiu, to compete with Joao Pedro. Much could depend on whether there is a belief that Delap could return from his hamstring injury earlier than expected, but for now, there is no indication that this will be the case.