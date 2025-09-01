Tyrique George is set to leave Chelsea. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Chelsea have had a very busy summer so far, and as expected, this has continued to be the case on Deadline Day. The likes of Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and Axel Disas are likely to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes, and someone that will be departing is Tyrique George.

George has been seeking a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks, as his desire is to play regularly. He has attracted interest from RB Leipzig, but he is now set to remain in the Premier League – and more specifically, west London.

Fulham agree deal to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea

As reported by David Ornstein, Fulham have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign George, who already has personal terms in place with Marco Silva’s side. The teenager will now travel to Craven Cottage for medical tests ahead of signing his contract.

“EXCL: Fulham strike agreement with Chelsea to sign Tyrique George. Deal for 19yo winger worth £22m package + sell-on clause. Personal terms in place on 5yr contract for England youth international. Permission given (by) CFC to do FFC medical.”

Chelsea have retained a sell-on clause as part of the agreement, so they will continue to keep an eye on his progress at Fulham – and it means that he could return in the future for a reduced price. It is a deal that suits all parties, and especially George, who is sure to be an important player for Silva.

It will be interesting to see what further business is done by Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes at 7pm. Sales are expected, although it cannot be ruled out that at least one signing is made, especially given that Fermin Lopez’s decision to stay at Barcelona means that they are still in search for a new attacking midfielder.