Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United warms up. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has now confirmed the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Denmark International will join the club on loan with an option to buy set at a fee of €44 million, dependent on Champions League qualification, as per Ben Jacobs.

The player will now look to get his career back on track with regular football at the Italian club. He was not a key player for Manchester United, and he needed to leave the club in order to get regular gametime.

Napoli could use Rasmus Hojlund

Napoli needed a quality striker after the injury blow to Romelu Lukaku. It will be interesting to see if they can get the best out of the 22-year-old striker now.

There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent, and he has shown his quality in Italy in the past with Atalanta. The young attacker will look to hit the ground running in Italy and prove his quality once again. He is joining a Champion team with a world-class manager. He will hope that Antonio Conte can bring out the best in him once again.

Man United have enough attacking depth

Rasmus Hojlund in the pre-match warm-up for Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund in the pre-match warm-up for Manchester United (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United have signed Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer. It does not make any sense for the young attacker to stay at Old Trafford and sit on the bench. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the move to Napoli could prove to be ideal for him. He would be joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and he will be able to compete for major trophies with them.

It is evident that he does not have a future at Manchester United, and he will look to impress at Napoli and secure a permanent exit next summer.

