Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports, they are very confident of getting the deal done. The 26-year-old attacker has reportedly turned down multiple clubs. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can get the deal done.

Leeds were linked with Solomon as well.

Manor Solomon could be useful

The Eagles need more quality and depth in the wide areas, and the Tottenham ace could prove to be a useful acquisition.

He registered 23 goal contributions during his loan spell at Leeds United last season, and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that form in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the top flight, and he could be a very useful acquisition for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace could use Solomon

They are looking to sign the player on loan, and if he manages to make an instant impact, the transfer could look like a masterstroke. Crystal Palace sanctioned the departure of Eberechi Eze earlier this summer and the need to replace him. The Israel International might not be at his level, but he could still be a very useful addition.

The player will be desperate to prove his quality in the top flight, and you will look to establish himself as a player for Crystal Palace. His hunger to succeed will be a bonus for the London club. Crystal Palace are competing in European football this season, and they need more quality and depth in the side. The 26-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them on loan. It will be interesting to see if they can improve the squad further before the window closes later today.