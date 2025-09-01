Crystal Palace could make a shock signing before the transfer window closes. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It is looking increasingly likely that Marc Guehi will leave Crystal Palace for Liverpool before the transfer window closes, so a replacement will be needed at Selhurst Park. An agreement has already been wrapped up for Brighton defender Igor Julio to join on loan, but it is almost certain that someone else would arrive if Oliver Glasner loses his captain.

A top quality replacement would be needed, given that Guehi has been one of Crystal Palace’s best players in recent years. And one could be found at Man City.

Crystal Palace eye late transfer move for Manuel Akanji

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Manuel Akanji, with Pep Guardiola open to allowing the Switzerland international to leave before the summer transfer window closes.

“Guardiola has made it quite clear he is looking to trim his squad. So if a right offer came in for Akanji, it looks like City would be willing to cash in on him. For Palace, it would be a very astute signing for me if they were to get him. He’s Premier League proven, got great experience and could be a ready-made replacement for Guehi.

“If Akanji is allowed to leave Man City before the end of the window, there will be a lot more than just Crystal Palace interested in signing him. There is a lot of strong interest in him and rivals ready to compete with Palace for his signature.”

Akanji has been a very dependable performer for Man City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund three years ago, but given that he has yet to play this season, it’s clear that he is no longer wanted. And although he has proposals from higher-profile clubs, he could be perfectly suited to the style of play that Glasner operates at Crystal Palace.