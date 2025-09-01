Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the AC Milan defender, Strahinja Pavlovic.

The Serbian International has been on the radar of the Premier League club for a while, and he’s a long-term target for them. According to a report from Sky Sports, they are hoping to get the deal done with just two hours left in the transfer window.

They were linked with Pavlovic a few months ago as well.

Palace need to replace Guehi

Marc Guehi is expected to leave the club this summer, and he is currently undergoing a medical with Liverpool. They need to replace their club captain properly, and Pavlovic could prove to be a quality addition.

The 24-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can convince AC Milan to sell the player. The Italian outfit might not be too keen on letting the player leave at the stage of the window.

They were looking to bring in defensive reinforcements of their own. They were hoping to sign Joe Gomez from Liverpool, but the Reds have now decided to keep him at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Strahinja Pavlovic might fancy a move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the Serbian. He is a young player with a bright future, and regular football in England could accelerate his development. It will help him fulfil his potential. He would get to he would work with a top-class manager like Oliver Glasner as well.

Crystal Palace have the financial muscle to offer a substantial amount of money for the player as well. It remains to be seen whether AC Milan is tempted to sell him.