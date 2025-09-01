What I learned from interviewing this former Arsenal star who’s been a Man Utd transfer target

Emiliano Martinez in action against Manchester United last season (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It doesn’t really surprise me to see Emi Martinez looking for a move to Manchester United.

He’s always been a player with an ambition to achieve the biggest things or to play at the biggest clubs and while United might be a bit of a mess at the moment, they remain a juggernaut of a club in a football sense.

I remember sitting down and interviewing Martinez when he was on loan at Reading before he had made his breakthrough and even then you could tell he was a player with unwavering belief in his ability.

Things hadn’t really happened for him yet, but he still spoke like someone who knew they would. I could just feel the desire in him to make it to the very top.

Am I surprised he’s gone on to do what he has in the game since then? Of course I am. The way his career trajectory has gone since he was thrown into the Arsenal side because of the injury to Bernd Leno has been remarkable.

But good things come to people who really believe in themselves and he has never hidden his desire to get to the top of the game.

He’s fought his way there and if this move to United happens, then he will see it as another big step forward in his career.

Emiliano Martinez transfer latest as Manchester United deal now in doubt

Additional reporting by Mark Brus

There’s been an update to the Martinez story in the last couple of hours, with Fabrizio Romano now reporting on Galatasaray being an option for the former Arsenal goalkeeper…

??? After Manchester United proceeding with Senne Lammens deal, solutions are being explored for Dibu Martínez. Argentina goalkeeper being discussed with Galatasaray in the recent hours. pic.twitter.com/ph99wo5Hpx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

It seems Senne Lammens may now be United’s most likely new signing in goal before the deadline later today.

Our understanding also remains that Andre Onana could leave United today, but it remains to be seen if Galatasaray will remain one of his suitors if they’ve now switched their focus to Martinez.