‘Exceptional’ Liverpool star wanted by Premier League rivals on Deadline Day

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on Harvey Elliott’s situation at Liverpool, with the England Under-21 international potentially set to slip further down the pecking order following the imminent arrival of Alexander Isak at Anfield.

Liverpool’s recent investments in attacking and creative players have placed increasing pressure on Elliott’s role in the squad.

The attacker already gets limited playing time at Anfield and now with the impending arrival of Isak at the club, his playing time is expected to decrease even more.

Harvey Elliott may not get enough playing time

With Isak expected to arrive in a headline-making deal from Newcastle United, competition for minutes in Liverpool’s frontline and attacking midfield areas will intensify further. While Elliott’s versatility allows him to operate in several roles, there is growing concern that his opportunities could become limited this season.

This situation has prompted Aston Villa to monitor developments closely. Manager Unai Emery is said to admire Elliott’s versatility.

However, Villa’s interest comes with a caveat. They may first need to offload Emi Buendia to create both financial and tactical space for a move. Buendia has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, and his departure would free up a creative role in Emery’s squad.

While Liverpool are not actively pushing Elliott out, the club may consider offers if they are substantial and if the player himself seeks more regular football.

Aston Villa move for Liverpool star depends on Buendia

Villa, meanwhile, must balance their ambitions with the practicalities of squad management. Should Buendia move on, Elliott could quickly become a priority target.

This is not yet an active negotiation but rather a developing situation. With the transfer window still open, much depends on whether Villa act decisively with Buendia and whether Liverpool are willing to sanction Elliott’s exit.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called Elliott an ‘exceptional’ talent in the past.

Just In: Liverpool deal for Premier League star now ‘unlikely’ after major U-turn