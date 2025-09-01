(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Ederson is on the verge of completing a surprise move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce, with a verbal agreement now in place between all parties.

Romano’s trademark “here we go” has confirmed that the Brazilian goalkeeper is heading to Turkey after his illustrious spell in Manchester.

The fee agreed between City and Fenerbahce is understood to be in the region of €13–14 million, representing excellent value for the Turkish giants given Ederson’s pedigree and trophy-laden CV.

Personal terms have already been agreed with his agent Jorge Mendes, while Fenerbahce sporting director Devin Ozek played a key role in finalising the negotiations. The move is now expected to progress quickly, with only the final details and formalities left to complete.

End of an era at Man City

Ederson has been a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dynasty, joining the club in 2017 from Benfica and becoming one of the most consistent and technically gifted goalkeepers in the Premier League.

His departure marks the end of an era at the Etihad Stadium, where he won multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, and most notably the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

City’s next move will be or Gianluigi Donnarumma

Romano also revealed that City have lined up Gianluigi Donnarumma as their next big goalkeeping target. The Italian international, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, is seen as the ideal long-term replacement to step into Ederson’s gloves.

Talks are expected to follow in the coming days as City look to secure another world-class option between the posts.

For Fenerbahce, signing Ederson would be a remarkable coup, both on and off the pitch.

Not only would it significantly raise their international profile, but it would also hand them a goalkeeper with elite Champions League pedigree as they aim to dominate domestically and compete more fiercely in Europe.

