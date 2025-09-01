Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United close door on Deadline Day move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have officially informed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo that there is zero chance of him leaving the club on loan this summer.

Despite growing interest from several clubs and Mainoo’s own desire for more consistent playing time, United have made their stance clear, the 20-year-old will remain part of Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad for this season.

Romano reports that Mainoo personally requested a loan move, believing that regular minutes elsewhere would accelerate his development. However, United’s hierarchy, along with Amorim, have decided against sanctioning any exit.

Why Man United want Mainoo to stay

Mainoo is highly rated inside Old Trafford and the club want depth in the midfield that is why they want the England international to stay at the club.

United do not have many options in the midfield and their failure to sign a new player in that position means that Mainoo’s role in the squad has become more important.

While the decision may frustrate Mainoo in the short term, as he is eager to play week in, week out, staying at United ensures he remains in the environment where the club can oversee his progress.

The maturity he has shown so far in his career makes it hard to believe that he is still just 20-years-old.

Mainoo’s case is closed and he is set to stay

As Romano put it, “The case is closed.” Man United have no intention of letting Mainoo go, no matter the offers or the player’s loan request.

For the season ahead, the talented midfielder’s future lies firmly at Old Trafford. It might seem difficult at the moment but Mainoo is good enough to make his place in the starting line up at the club and a little patience might help his career at the moment.

Naturally, due to his talent, the interest is high in the midfielder’s services but at such a young age, the player can afford to take his time before rushing into making a decision.

Man United agree deal to sign new goalkeeper for €21m