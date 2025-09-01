Jurgen Klopp involved as Liverpool star closing in on transfer to new club

Harvey Elliott and Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Clive Mason, Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly involved in advising Harvey Elliot over his next move in this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at Anfield and it now seems he’s on his way to Aston Villa in a permanent transfer move.

According to journalist Indy Kaila, former Reds boss Klopp, who now has a role with Red Bull, gave advice to Elliott over his future this summer.

It seems the German may have had a key role in guiding Elliott towards leaving Liverpool for Villa…

“Harvey Elliott took advice from Jurgen Klopp before making move to @AVFCOfficial once RB Leipzig were out of the picture. Harvey Elliott has a significant connection with Jürgen Klopp,” Kaila posted on X.

Can Harvey Elliott revive his career at Aston Villa?

Elliott had a decent spell at Liverpool, proving a useful squad player, but without ever really fulfilling his true potential.

The England Under-21 international had looked like a huge prospect during his time at former club Fulham, but it didn’t quite work out for him at Liverpool.

With Florian Wirtz joining this summer, it’s no surprise to see Elliott deciding to move on as it would have been even harder for him to play regularly.

Villa could be just the right kind of team for Elliott, as he should get the chance to develop there under the expert guidance of Unai Emery.

The Spanish tactician has previously shown he can improve youngsters and get the best out of players who have perhaps struggled elsewhere.

LFC fans might be slightly disappointed to see Elliott leaving, but they’ll surely understand his decision and wish him all the best for the future in what could still be a fine Premier League career.