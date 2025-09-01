Jadon Sancho’s Man United exit gets ‘Here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jadon Sancho is set to leave Manchester United and join Aston Villa.

Romano has given his trademark “Here we go!” to the deal, claiming that everything is in place for Sancho to make the switch to Villa Park.

According to Romano, the agreement between the two clubs has been reached on the basis of an initial loan deal, with Aston Villa securing the winger’s services for this season.

Man United have given the green light for the transfer, and only the final formalities remain before Sancho is officially unveiled as a Villa player.

Jadon Sancho given lifeline away from Man United

The move provides Sancho with a crucial opportunity to relaunch his career after a turbulent spell at Old Trafford.

The English winger spent last season on loan at Chelsea but his permanent move to the Blues did not materialise due to his wage demands.

Facing uncertainty over his future for most of the summer, the winger has now managed to get a move to Aston Villa on Deadline Day.

Former Man United player Marcus Rashford also joined Villa on loan earlier this year and that move helped him revive his career which eventually earned him a move to Barcelona this summer.

Aston Villa move could help Sancho regain his form

Sancho would be hoping to enjoy the same fate from his time under manager Unai Emery.

The signing of Sancho is a gamble from Villa but one that they needed on Deadline Day. They have been quiet this summer by their standards and the opportunity to sign Sancho was too good for them to ignore in the end.

Romano reports, the paperwork and medicals will be the final steps. Once complete, Sancho will officially wear the claret and blue of Aston Villa, a fresh chapter in what has already been an inconsistent and controversial career.

Man United agree deal to sign new goalkeeper for €21m