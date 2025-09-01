Just In: Chelsea involved in talks with London rivals to offload Raheem Sterling

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have reignited their interest in signing Raheem Sterling as they look to bolster their attacking options before the close of the transfer window.

Sterling, who has been frozen out at Chelsea by new manager Enzo Maresca, is once again being considered as a potential addition at Craven Cottage.

Raheem Sterling back on the radar at Fulham

The renewed push for Sterling comes after Fulham’s difficulties in securing other attacking targets. The club had reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for winger Kevin, but failed to agree personal terms with the player himself.

In addition, Fulham have been in contact over Samu Chukwueze, but no agreement has been reached there either. With limited time left in the window, Sterling has re-emerged as a priority solution.

Once regarded as one of the Premier League’s most consistent attackers, Sterling’s career has stalled in recent years. Since his move to Chelsea, he has struggled for form and consistency, and Enzo Maresca’s arrival has further limited his opportunities

Last season’s loan spell at Arsenal also failed to spark a revival, as Sterling never truly rediscovered the explosive performances that made him a star at Manchester City and Liverpool.

What next for Sterling after Chelsea exit?

Raheem Sterling in action for Chelsea in pre-season last year
(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

For Fulham, Sterling would bring invaluable Premier League experience and attacking versatility.

Manager Marco Silva is keen to add pace and creativity in wide areas, and Sterling, even if not at his peak, could provide both.

It also gives the chance to Sterling to revive his career and show that he can still perform in the Premier League.

Romano reports talks are now active between Fulham and Sterling’s representatives, though no deal has been finalised yet.

It is a move that would make sense for all the parties involved, particularly for Sterling as he would get playing time at Craven Cottage.

