Just In: Liverpool deal for Premier League star now ‘unlikely’ after major U-turn

Liverpool’s efforts to bring Marc Guehi to Anfield are stalling, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the deal is now looking unlikely, at least today.

While the transfer is not completely dead, negotiations have become complicated following Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner’s public comments confirming his desire to keep the England international.

Guehi, who has been linked with Liverpool for much of the summer, is viewed as a long-term solution to strengthen Arne Slot’s defensive options. However, Palace are reluctant to lose their captain so late in the window.

Crystal Palace stance strengthened

Glasner made his position clear after Palace’s most recent fixture, stressing that Guehi remains central to his plans. Such a strong statement has inevitably hardened the club’s stance, making Liverpool’s task of prising him away increasingly difficult.

Liverpool had hoped to wrap up a deal worth around £35-40 million, but Palace’s reluctance, coupled with Guehi’s importance to their squad, has created significant obstacles.

Jacobs adds that while discussions remain ongoing behind the scenes, the gap between Liverpool’s expectations and Palace’s demands means time is running out for a breakthrough before the deadline.

Marc Guehi setback has changed Liverpool plans

Adding to the situation, Liverpool’s potential sale is directly tied to the Guehi deal.

Defender Joe Gomez has attracted strong interest from AC Milan, but Jacobs reports that Liverpool will only sanction Gomez’s departure if Guehi arrives first. With negotiations over the Palace captain stalling, Gomez’s move to Serie A is also on hold.

With the season already underway, Slot may have to continue with his existing defensive group unless Palace soften their stance in the final hours of the window.

Guehi is highly-rated at Anfield but Palace are unwilling to let the defender leave this summer which is surprisingly a bold move from them considering now they risk losing him for free next year.

