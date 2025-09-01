(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, and it seems that they have now secured an agreement with the London club.

Liverpool have a deal in place, and they will pay £35 million to sign the 25-year-old central defender. He has been granted permission to undergo his medical with Liverpool, according to a report from David Lynch.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has added that a 10% sell-on clause has been included in the deal.

Marc Guehi would be a superb addition

The 25-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He should prove to be an excellent addition for Liverpool.

They need to improve in that area of the pitch, and signing the England International should prove to be a wise decision. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt quickly and make an instant impact at his new club.

Guehi will want to win major trophies at Liverpool

Guehi has helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. He will be hoping to fight for major trophies with Liverpool now. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League consistently.

It is no surprise that the player was keen on joining them. He will look to compete at the highest level with them. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move on and join a bigger club.

It has been an eventful transfer window for Liverpool so far, and they have brought in multiple quality players. It will be interesting to see if they can defend the Premier League title this season. They have started the season with three wins in a row. Players like Guehi will certainly help them improve.