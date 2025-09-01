Marc Guehi is wanted by Liverpool (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace were hoping to replace the player adequately, but they have failed to bring in their preferred replacement. According to a report from The Times, Liverpool’s move for the 25-year-old defender has now hit a snag.

Liverpool had already agreed on a fee with Crystal Palace and they were hoping to complete the move.

Crystal Palace stall Marc Guehi move

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace decide to pull the plug on the move and keep the 25-year-old at the club. The report claims that the player has already started his medical with Liverpool, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

It would be a major blow for Liverpool if they missed out on the defender this late in the window. They need to improve their defensive unit, and the England International would have been an exceptional acquisition. The player will be devastated to miss out on the move as well.

Guehi will want the move

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for Crystal Palace, but he wants to move on and join a bigger club now. He wants to fight for major trophies, and Liverpool will be able to provide him with that platform. The player is in the final year of his contract, and it makes sense for the club to sell him for a nominal price this summer. Losing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a blow for Crystal Palace next summer.

The Eagles are currently stalling on a move because of their inability to find a quality replacement. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The transfer window closes and just over a couple of hours, and Liverpool will be hoping to get the deal across the line.