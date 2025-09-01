Ibrahima Konate is in the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a very strong summer transfer window, with the likes of Florian Wirtz having been signed and Alexander Isak still to come. Their impressive business has included retaining the services of Ibrahima Konate, who continues to attract strong interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool had considered selling Konate this summer amid fears that he could leave for free next July, but there is a determination within Anfield to reach an agreement on a new contract with the defender. And plans are in place for negotiations to be back on the agenda sooner rather than later.

Liverpool to resume Ibrahima Konate talks in near future

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool are planning to resume contract talks with Konate in the coming weeks.

“He is still highly thought of by Arne Slot. Right now there’s nothing sort of concerning about his future. Obviously his contract situation is the main talking point on Anfield right now. Once the window closes, there’ll be further talks held with Konate to see if he will sign a new contract or not before the January window. Otherwise that will be Liverpool’s last chance to cash in on him.”

Konate has had a tough start to the season from an individual standpoint, and with Marc Guehi expected to arrive from Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes, he is at risk of losing his place in the Liverpool line-up. Despite this, he remains counted upon – especially by his manager.

It will be very interesting to follow the situation surrounding Konate’s future in the coming months. If no new deal is signed before January, Real Madrid would be able to secure a pre-contract agreement, which would leave Liverpool in a far from ideal situation ahead of next summer.