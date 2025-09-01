(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have failed with their move to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old was expected to join Liverpool this summer, but Crystal Palace have not been able to sign a replacement, and they have pulled the plug on the deal.

The two clubs had previously agreed on a £35 million deal for the player. The 25-year-old had undergone his medical with Liverpool as well, as per David Ornstein.

Liverpool to return for Marc Guehi?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to return for the defender when the transfer window opens in January. It is no secret that they need another quality central defender, and the Crystal Palace star could be the ideal acquisition. He is in the final year of his contract, and his value is likely to drop further in January.

The defender will be thoroughly disappointed with the situation, and it remains to be seen whether he can reintegrate into the side seamlessly. Crystal Palace have denied him a career-defining move, and that will surely leave a sour taste in the player’s mouth.

Liverpool have depth to get through to January

As for Liverpool, they will need to rely on Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni until the January transfer window as backup options to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. It will be interesting to see if they can get through to January without any major problems.

Guehi has previously indicated that he does not wish to sign a new contract with the club, and after the events of deadline day, it is highly unlikely that he will sign an extension with Crystal Palace. The player is expected to leave the club for a nominal fee in January now or as a free agent in the summer.