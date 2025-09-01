Liverpool are set for a busy transfer deadline day. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are about to sign Alexander Isak, but he may not be the only player to arrive at Anfield before the transfer window closes.

It’s no secret that a deal for Marc Guehi has been explored over the course of several weeks, but until now, an agreement with Crystal Palace has not been forthcoming. There was a resigned feeling at Liverpool that they would have to wait until next summer to sign the England international, but this is no longer the case.

Liverpool move closer to Marc Guehi deal with Crystal Palace

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Liverpool now believe that they can reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for Guehi, although there are doubts about whether a deal would be done before the deadline at 7pm.

“BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool now confident of finalising a deal for Marc Guehi. Agreement expected to happen, but it’s a race against time. Medical will take place in London should a transfer get done.”

Guehi has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool, whom he has chosen to join over the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle. It would simply be a case of him undergoing a medical once Crystal Palace have given him permission to leave, and then signing his new contract. However, the clock is ticking, and any delay could mean that time runs out on all parties.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool manage to add Guehi to Arne Slot’s squad before the summer transfer window closes, but if so, he would be a fine addition. The Reds already have a strong centre-back partnership in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but the 25-year-old will surely fancy his chances of being able to establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield over the coming months.