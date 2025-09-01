Man City move for Champions League winner gets “here we go” from Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered a crucial transfer update this morning, confirming that Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to join Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano’s trademark “Here We Go!” shows that the deal is complete, with only the final formalities left before the Italian goalkeeper becomes the latest addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The move comes just hours after City sanctioned the departure of long-time No.1 Ederson, who joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce in a deal worth around €14 million.

With Ederson’s exit finalised, City moved quickly to wrap up Donnarumma as their new first-choice goalkeeper.

Man City reach agreement to sign Donnarumma

According to Romano, a long-term contract had already been agreed weeks ago, ensuring the framework for the transfer was in place well before deadline day.

Donnarumma is expected to undergo his medical this afternoon, with all remaining paperwork between City and PSG now finalised.

The Italian international will then officially be unveiled as City’s new signing, closing the chapter on a successful spell at PSG.

Despite winning domestic titles with PSG, Donnarumma’s time in Ligue 1 was not without criticism, with some pundits questioning his consistency. Still, his pedigree as a Euro 2020 winner and one of the most talented goalkeepers of his generation makes him a statement signing for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola is getting an accomplished goalkeeper

Romano’s confirmation ends weeks of speculation and ensures City sign a new, experienced goalkeeper after the new season has started in unconvincing manner for City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The signing of Donnarumma follows the signings of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders in a summer that has seen Guardiola reshuffle his squad.

City are entering a new era without experienced players like Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ederson.

Journalist gives Man City little hope of signing 24-year-old winger