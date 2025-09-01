Report: Man United make late move to sign 25-year-old La Liga star, receive response

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United failed to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid after making a late move for him.

They wanted to sign the 25-year-old England International on loan, but the Spanish outfit are unwilling to sanction his departure, as per Ben Jacobs. Gallagher will now continue with the Spanish club this season.

Conor Gallagher would have been a quality signing

Gallagher has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks, and moving to Manchester United could have been interesting. Manchester United certainly need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the England International would have been a quality acquisition.

He has shown his ability in the Premier League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. There is no doubt that he is good enough for Manchester United, and he would’ve added physicality, defensive cover and drive to the side.

Man United still lacking in midfield and defence

Manchester United have done well to improve their attacking unit this summer, but the midfield and defence are still in need of more quality. It will be interesting to see if they can get through the season with the options currently at their disposal. A club of their stature will be expected to fight for trophies and push for a finish in the top four. They were quite disappointing last season, and they finished in the bottom half of the league table.

Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure to turn things around, and it remains to be seen whether he can get the best out of his current squad. Manchester United have made a mediocre start to the Premier League campaign, and they will be looking to bounce back strongly in the coming weeks.