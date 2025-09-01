Erik ten Hag lasted only three matches as Bayer Leverkusen manager. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

After being sacked by Man United last October, Erik ten Hag has now been dismissed as Bayer Leverkusen manager – after only three matches in charge.

Ten Hag took over at the BayArena earlier in the summer after Xabi Alonso left to join Real Madrid. It has been a difficult period for the Bundesliga club after losing a number of key players, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka. And that led to a poor start to the new Bundesliga season, with a 2-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim and a 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen – these came after a 4-0 win at Sonnenhof Großaspach in the DFB Pokal.

Bayer Leverkusen take shock decision to sack Erik ten Hag

But despite being having had so little time in charge, Leverkusen have decided to sack ten Hag with immediate effect – confirming the decision in an official statement.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag, effective immediately. This was decided by the shareholder committee, the supervisory board of the corporate club, on the recommendation of the management of Bayer 04. The training duties will temporarily be taken over by the assistant coaching staff.”

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has remarked that it was “not an easy decision” for ten Hag to be sacked, but chairman Fernando Carro labelled it as “necessary”. They will now begin the process of finding a new manager.

There is no doubt that the decision taken by Leverkusen has come as a shock to many, and it would have felt that way for ten Hag too. He will now be on the market again, and it remains to be seen whether he seeks an immediate return to management elsewhere, or takes some time away from football.