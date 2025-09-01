Man United manager Ruben Amorim is about to get a new goalkeeper. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Man United have been working on signing a new goalkeeper, and a deal has now finally been agreed.

Ruben Amorim has decided against continuing with Andre Onana as his starter, with the Cameroon international having not played in any of Man United’s opening three Premier League matches. Altay Bayindir has started instead, although he is also not seen as the solution at Old Trafford.

Because of this, work has been ongoing for a new starting goalkeeper. Senne Lammens has been the number one choice, but in the last 48 hours, Man United have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, as a deal with Royal Antwerp was proving difficult to pull off. However, this is no longer the case.

Man United reach agreement for Senne Lammens

David Ornstein has now reported that Man United have reached an agreement to sign Lammens, for whom they will pay €21m plus add-ons.

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United reach total agreement with Royal Antwerp to sign Senne Lammens. Deal for 23yo Royal Antwerp goalkeeper worth €21m + add-ons. No sell-on. 5yr terms. Belgium int’l flying in to complete MUFC Deadline Day move.”

At 23, Lammens is capable of being Man United’s goalkeeper for many years to come, but for the immediate future, he is expected to come in as the new number one. This agreement also means that their interest in Martinez will end, as the plan was for only one of the two to be brought in to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see how Lammens gets on at Man United. He arrives will rather insufficient experience, but Man United firmly believe that he is the man to be their new number one goalkeeper. It remains to be seen whether their belief proves to be well-placed.