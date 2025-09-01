“He wants to join…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on three Manchester United transfer deals

Emiliano Martinez applauds the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an intriguing update on some key transfer deals happening with Manchester United on Deadline Day.

The Red Devils are said to have agreed personal terms with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has informed his club that he wants to be allowed to move to Old Trafford.

The Argentine is not their only goalkeeper target, however, with Romano reporting that Man Utd are also still keeping talks alive for Antwerp shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho talks are also ongoing, with the United winger possibly set to join Villa as part of the deal for Martinez…

?? Emi Martínez has told Aston Villa that he wants to join Manchester United. Clear message again after the game as personal terms are agreed with #MUFC. Talks continue also re Sancho. ? ??? Man Utd also keep talks active for Lammens… who’s #AVFC target if Dibu leaves. pic.twitter.com/vrnGyVCqel — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

“Emi Martinez has told Aston Villa that he wants to join Manchester United. Clear message again after the game as personal terms are agreed with #MUFC,” Romano posted.

“Talks continue also re Sancho. Man Utd also keep talks active for Lammens… who’s #AVFC target if Dibu leaves.”

Emiliano Martinez is the goalkeeper Manchester United need

Martinez has been a top performer for Villa in recent years, and he seems like just the kind of big character needed in this struggling United squad.

Lammens also looks like a fine talent, and it would be hard for him to be much worse than Andre Onana has been for the club, but there’s no doubt that Martinez has the potential to be a real level-raiser for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The only concern, perhaps, is that Martinez is about to turn 33 years of age, so it’s likely that he only has a relatively short time left at the very highest level.

Goalkeepers can sometimes play on into their late 30s, but MUFC might want to consider a younger option as it would be the more sensible long-term investment.

Meanwhile, if they can offload Sancho to Villa then that would be another big boost for the club as they’ve struggled to get rid of some of their unwanted squad players this summer.