Sources: Man United duo could make surprise Deadline Day transfer as another deal falls through

Andre Onana takes a penalty for Manchester United (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir are both understood to be attracting interest from Galatasaray on Deadline Day.

Sources with connections to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Onana and Bayindir are both strongly under consideration at Galatasaray after they missed out on Ederson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is now set to leave Manchester City for Fenerbahce instead, and that has led to Galatasaray looking at other options.

This also comes as Man Utd are stepping up their interest for Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, while Senne Lammens is also still an option for the Red Devils.

With only a few hours left of the transfer window, it’s not entirely clear how this will all pan out.

Andre Onana could be among late departures for Manchester United

United expect to make some late sales today, with Jadon Sancho and Antony both seen as likely to leave, CaughtOffside understands.

On top of that, a late decision will also be made on the club’s goalkeepers, depending on how deals for Martinez and Lammens develop in the coming hours.

United want a new goalkeeper, but sources suggest a final decision has not yet been made on who would stay on as backup.

“Galatasaray are strongly considering offers for Onana and Bayindir,” one well-connected source told CaughtOffside.

However, multiple sources added that Onana’s wage demands could be a significant stumbling block, with Bayindir perhaps seen as the more realistic option.

United need an upgrade on Andre Onana

Onana has been hugely disappointing during his time at Old Trafford, so it would make sense for him to leave the club today.

Still, it might also be that he’ll remain as backup to whoever comes in as the new number one ‘keeper, with Bayindir also possibly set to leave.

It would perhaps be unwise for MUFC to let both players go, but selling at least one of them seems sensible.

Martinez looks like the ideal upgrade on Onana as Ruben Amorim’s starting ‘keeper, so fans will no doubt hope this can all be resolved in the next few hours.