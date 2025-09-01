Medical booked: Newcastle United on the verge of making £55 million signing

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United have reached a verbal agreement with Brentford to sign forward Yoane Wissa in a deal that could be worth up to £55 million.

The agreement marks a major step forward in Newcastle’s pursuit of the Congolese international, who has been on their shortlist throughout the summer.

The Athletic reports that Brentford view the transfer as a £55 million fixed fee, while Newcastle’s stance frames it as £50 million guaranteed plus add-ons that would take the total to £55 million.

Newcastle United make breakthrough in Wissa deal

The fee will be structured in two instalments, with half of the sum paid immediately and the remaining half scheduled for 2026.

As part of the package, Brentford have also secured a 25% sell-on clause, ensuring they will benefit if Newcastle decide to move Wissa on in the future.

Wissa has now been granted permission to undergo his medical, a clear indication that the deal is progressing towards completion.

The Brentford attacker was one of Newcastle’s top transfer target all summer. With Nick Woltemade already signed, Newcastle wanted another attacker as they are about to lose Alexander Isak to Liverpool today, on top of losing Callum Wilson earlier this summer.

Eddie Howe had made Wissa his primary target

The agreement to sign Wissa shows their determination to strengthen the squad after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

Wissa will be tasked with providing immediate firepower and helping the Magpies maintain their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

With the medical now scheduled and only final paperwork to be completed, Newcastle’s pursuit of Wissa is edging closer to the finish line.

Although the fans will be unhappy losing Isak this late in the window, the arrival of Wissa provides them hope for the future.

