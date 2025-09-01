Newcastle United consider Deadline Day move for 26-year-old to replace Alexander Isak

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Newcastle United are giving serious consideration to making a move for Randal Kolo Muani as the transfer window enters its final hours.

The French international has emerged as a realistic alternative target after the Magpies grew increasingly frustrated with their ongoing pursuit of Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Wissa has dragged on for much of the summer, with Brentford reluctant to let one of their most important attacking players leave without securing a significant fee.

Newcastle United officials are getting impatient

As the clock ticks down towards the deadline, patience within the Newcastle camp is beginning to run thin.

Tavolieri reports that the club has reiterated their interest in Kolo Muani in recent hours, with internal discussions accelerating around the possibility of bringing him to St James’ Park.

Kolo Muani spent the latter half of last season on loan at Juventus, where he impressed with 10 goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

His versatility in the forward line, capable of playing as a central striker or off the wing, makes him an attractive proposition for Eddie Howe and his team.

Magpies need a replacement of Isak

The need for another forward has become even more pressing following developments around Alexander Isak, who is now set to complete a move to Liverpool in a Premier League record move.

With finances not an issue for the Magpies, they will be active on Deadline Day to look for Isak’s replacement.

Having already invested in a club-record signing of Nick Woltemade, Newcastle remain determined to further strengthen their attacking options.

Newcastle’s hierarchy faces a critical decision, push harder to close a deal for Wissa or move decisively towards signing Kolo Muani.

