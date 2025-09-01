Newcastle striker to leave alongside Alexander Isak as £30m deal almost agreed

William Osula is set to leave Newcastle after only one season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are about to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool, and as it turns out, he will not be the only striker leaving St James’ Park on Deadline Day.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that William Osula has attracted interest from clubs in Germany. The 22-year-old, who joined from Sheffield United last summer in a deal worth £15m, has struggled for minutes since making the move to the north East, and that is set to remain the case despite the departure of Isak – since Newcastle have already signed Nick Woltemade, and they are about to bring in Yoane Wissa.

Eddie Howe had previously blocked Osula’s departure, but now that Woltemade and Wissa are arriving at St James’ Park, his stance has relaxed. And a deal is now close to being done for him to leave.

Eintracht Frankfurt set to sign William Osula from Newcastle

As reported by Craig Hope, Osula is on the verge of joining Eintracht Frankfurt, who sold Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool earlier this summer. The Bundesliga side are prepared to pay £30m, with it also being noted that Newcastle would retain a buy-back clause as part of the agreement – should one be finalised.

Osula has shown flashes of quality at Newcastle, but he is still very raw. £30m is a good fee for Newcastle to receive, and if he develops significantly in Frankfurt, there is every chance that he could return to St James’ Park in the future.

The sale of Isak would have eliminated any PSR concerns for Newcastle after a big-spending summer, but this Osula deal will guarantee that there will be no problems next summer. And it could even open the door for a late addition to Howe’s squad before the 7pm deadline.