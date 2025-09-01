“It’s unbelievable” – Journalist reveals this Chelsea deal is “back on”

Major Chelsea transfer update emerges (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich’s transfer move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson looks to be back on, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Senegal international has been facing an uncertain future for some time, and it looked like a loan move to Bayern had fallen through.

The injury to Liam Delap forced Chelsea to change their plans, cancelling Jackson’s loan but not ruling out a permanent sale, according to the Athletic.

Now Plettenberg has taken to X this morning to provide a surprise update on Jackson, whose move to Bayern now seems to be back on after “unbelievable” top secret talks…

?? BREAKING | Last night the loan deal for Nicolas #Jackson and FC Bayern was officially off. It’s unbelievable, but: we’ve learned that top-secret negotiations and talks are ongoing again. #CFC ?? Jackson deal to Bayern is back on! … and Ademola Lookman is still in Italy.… pic.twitter.com/zh5zGP07gV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2025

Plettenberg posted: “BREAKING | Last night the loan deal for Nicolas #Jackson and FC Bayern was officially off. It’s unbelievable, but: we’ve learned that top-secret negotiations and talks are ongoing again. #CFC Jackson deal to Bayern is back on!”

Nicolas Jackson had also been linked with Newcastle United

This is quite the turnaround on Jackson’s future, with Plettenberg also posting last night that Newcastle United looked like an option for the 24-year-old.

At that time, Bayern had also been looking at Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani…

????? Nicolas Jackson and Randal Kolo Muani (if the Yoane Wissa deal collapses) are now two players to watch on Deadline Day for Newcastle United. FC Bayern have also considered Kolo Muani – even before Jackson. The problem was and still is: Paris Saint-Germain only want a… — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 31, 2025

Jackson could have been a decent addition to help Newcastle replace star forward Alexander Isak, but they now seem to have moved on to other targets.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on NUFC’s move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa now looking set to go through…

????? BREAKING: Yoane Wissa to Newcastle, here we go! Deal verbally agreed right now between the clubs. Fee worth £55m package. Brentford accept formal proposal from #NUFC and Wissa on his way for medical later today. After Isak gone, Wissa and Woltemade join for Eddie Howe. pic.twitter.com/Za5ZGgqKTJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

It will be interesting to see how Jackson performs at Bayern after a difficult spell at Chelsea.

Blues fans, meanwhile, will hope the club have plans in place to replace the departing striker and to help cover for Delap’s injury.

Marc Guiu returning from his loan at Sunderland is another option, but Enzo Maresca might do well to have someone else in his squad as well.