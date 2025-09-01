Nicolas Jackson and Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Grimm, Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly emerging as an option for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson on Deadline Day.

Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich is now off, with the Blues deciding to cancel the deal after Liam Delap’s injury in the win over Fulham over the weekend.

Still, it seems the Senegal international could still depart Stamford Bridge in the final few hours of the transfer window.

Newcastle are notably looking for a striker, and Florian Plettenberg claims they’re considering Jackson as one of their options today.

This comes as Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool looks to have been agreed, according to BBC Sport and others, with the Sweden international in need of a replacement at St James’ Park.

Nicolas Jackson among Newcastle United striker targets

The Sky Germany reporter posted: “Nicolas Jackson and Randal Kolo Muani (if the Yoane Wissa deal collapses) are now two players to watch on Deadline Day for Newcastle United. FC Bayern have also considered Kolo Muani – even before Jackson. The problem was and still is: Paris Saint-Germain only want a loan – with an obligation to buy.”

Jackson hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Chelsea, but one could easily imagine him proving to be a decent option for a team like Newcastle.

The Magpies also can’t afford to be too picky right now as they prepare to lose a star forward like Isak.

Newcastle’s striker options as Isak closes in on exit

Newcastle have also just signed Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, so that’s a decent bit of business to help them cope with Isak’s exit.

Still, it won’t be easy for anyone to fill the boots of such a world class talent, so one more addition could be useful for Eddie Howe’s side.