Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has been linked with Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly a name who’s come up as an option for Newcastle United on transfer deadline day.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who spoke earlier today about a number of strikers offered to Newcastle.

The Magpies are poised to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool, according to BBC Sport and others, and it’s clear Eddie Howe will need a top class replacement.

Discussing Newcastle’s potential striker targets, Bailey also mentioned Chelsea’s Jackson as a possible option for the north east club.

Newcastle striker transfer options include Nicolas Jackson

“We can now confirm that Jackson – who saw a loan move to Bayern Munich called off at the weekend – is someone the club have talked about,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“Victor Boniface – who saw a move to Milan called off earlier in the window, is another they have been offered, while Newcastle have also been offered Randal Kolo Muani.”

Jackson will surely be leaving Chelsea after falling out of favour, but it remains to be seen where he could end up in the coming hours.

Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich could be back on

Newcastle could be one to watch for Jackson, but it seems Bayern Munich could also be back in the race for the Senegal international.

See below as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has stated that secret talks are back on over Jackson moving to the Allianz Arena…

?? BREAKING | Last night the loan deal for Nicolas #Jackson and FC Bayern was officially off. It’s unbelievable, but: we’ve learned that top-secret negotiations and talks are ongoing again. #CFC ?? Jackson deal to Bayern is back on! … and Ademola Lookman is still in Italy.… pic.twitter.com/zh5zGP07gV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2025

Jackson has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after some unconvincing performances, while new signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap also looked to have impacted his future.

That’s less clear now after Delap’s injury, which prompted CFC to recall Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland.

We should know more about Jackson’s future in the next few hours with the deadline looming.