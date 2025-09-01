“Confirmed” – Tottenham see offer accepted as Deadline Day signing set to go through

Randal Kolo Muani celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly had an offer accepted by Paris Saint-Germain for the loan signing of French centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The north Londoners are closing in on the signing of Kolo Muani on a season-long deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, with a buy option but not obligation included in the deal.

See below for details from Romano as he reports that Spurs are closing in on the signing of Kolo Muani in a temporary deal to give them more depth up front…

“BREAKING: Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham, here we go! Deal done for loan move with option to buy clause NOT mandatory,” Romano said.

“Paris Saint-Germain accept Spurs proposal as Kolo Muani wanted the move + out of the project. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

Randal Kolo Muani set to join Tottenham on loan

Tottenham could do with more of a goal threat up front after a relative lack of impact from Dominic Solanke since he joined last year.

The departure of Son Heung-min could also make it tricky for Spurs to be as prolific as they were previously, but they’ll no doubt hope that Kolo Muani can help with that issue.

The 26-year-old France international did well during a loan spell at Juventus last season, netting ten times in total in a stint in Turin in the second half of the season.

Kolo Muani to be Tottenham’s latest signing

It’s been a pretty positive transfer window for THFC, with big names like Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons also joining.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Thomas Frank as manager also looks like a positive change for the club after finishing in 17th place last season.

Spurs did win the Europa League final, but there’s no doubt the squad needed improvement in this transfer window, and fans will surely be pretty happy with the business that’s been done.