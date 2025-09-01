Report: Tottenham enquire about striker signing on Deadline Day

Thomas Frank and Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Julian Finney, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential late move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it looks like Kolo Muani’s potential move to Juventus, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, is currently off.

With Juve perhaps unable to agree a deal to sign the France international, this could present an opportunity to other big clubs.

Spurs are one of those to have reached out with their interest, according to Romano in his post on X below…

Romano posted: “If talks with Juventus remain off as they are right now, Randal Kolo Muani can emerge as option for several top clubs on #DeadlineDay. Can exclusively reveal that Tottenham made an enquiry for Kolo in last 24h… could be one to watch.”

Kolo Muani could be a smart signing for Tottenham

Kolo Muani may have struggled during his time at PSG, but he previously impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt, and looked back to his best during his loan stint with Juventus last season.

The 26-year-old scored ten goals in 22 appearances for the Serie A giants, and it’s no wonder they were keen to sign him again this summer.

Still, if that’s not possible, then THFC could do well to pounce and add depth to their front line instead.

Thomas Frank’s side have started the season pretty well, but were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at home to Bournemouth this weekend.

That shows there’s still room for improvement, and Kolo Muani could be a good option to give the north Londoners more of a threat in the opposition box.

Dominic Solanke hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since joining Spurs last season, so an upgrade would be useful if the opportunity arises today.

Kolo Muani recently rejected Manchester United, however, as he’d been keen to hold out for a return to Juventus.