New: Tottenham make official contact over signing Manchester United transfer target

Tottenham have made official contact with Inter Milan over a potential transfer Deadline Day move for experienced French defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 29-year-old, who can play centre-back or right-back, is keen to ensure he plays regular first-team football ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer.

And sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that his future looks like one to watch in the coming hours.

Spurs are understood to be seriously stepping up efforts to sign Pavard, while he also has interest from Manchester United, Barcelona, and Marseille.

Tottenham’s interest appears to be the most advanced at the time of writing, but it’s a fast-moving situation, as these deals often are when they come so late in the window.

Benjamin Pavard to Tottenham or Manchester United?

Pavard is open to leaving Inter, and sources have suggested the Premier League could be a serious option for him.

One source told us: “Spurs have made official contact with Inter Milan to ask about Benjamin Pavard. They want to strengthen their squad and see Pavard as a good option. Inter have considered Pavard a sellable player since the start of the summer.”

This was confirmed by another source, who added: “Manchester United, Barcelona, and Olympique Marseille are also interested in Pavard.”

It now depends on how much Inter will demand to let the France international go, and if Spurs or anyone else will be willing to pay it.

Do Spurs and United need Pavard?

Pavard can give top clubs like Spurs and United some good depth in defence due to his versatility, but it’s not guaranteed that he’d play regularly for them.

Although Pavard looked like an outstanding talent when he first broke through as a youngster, he’s gone a little downhill in recent years.

Inter probably wouldn’t be too fussed about losing the player, so it remains to be seen if this is really something THFC and MUFC should be prioritising for the end of the window.