Tottenham Hotspur attacker Bryan Gil is now closing in on a permanent exit from the club, with Girona keen on the player.

According to Tom Alnutt, the player had the option to join Elche as well, but he has decided to return to Girona. He was on at the Spanish club last season. He is likely to get regular game time with them, and he could develop into an important player for the club.

Bryan Gil needs game time

Gil needed to leave permanently, and the player will be delighted with the situation. He has not been able to establish himself as an important player for Tottenham since joining the club. He has been on loan at multiple clubs, and he will be desperate to sort out his long-term future so that he can focus on his football once again. Returning to Spain would be ideal for him. He has not been able to adapt to English football.

Spurs needed to sell Gil

Meanwhile, Spurs will be delighted to get rid of the player as well. He is not a key part of their plans, and holding onto him does not make any sense. They will be hoping to use the funds from his departure to improve the squad.

They need to bring in a quality attack before the window closes, and they have been linked with Randal Kolo Muani from PSG. They are hoping to sign the player on loan the proceeds from the Gil exit will certainly help them. They are likely to recoup around €10 million for the Spanish attacker.

The player is still very much at the peak of his career, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football at Girona this season. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground and transform them in the attacking unit.