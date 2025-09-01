Reporter reveals “last-minute transfer” for Chelsea star is still possible

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca waving to the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea youngster Tyrique George is reportedly still in with a chance of sealing a late summer move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Patrick Berger, the Blues are back in talks over letting George go, with RB Leipzig now in contention for the 19-year-old.

Berger posted on X, formerly Twitter: “EXCL: RB Leipzig are in concrete talks for Tyrique George (19/). Contacts between Chelsea, Leipzig and the player took place in the last few hours. A last-minute transfer on #DeadlineDay is possible – Leipzig are now discussing how to proceed.”

A last-minute transfer on #DeadlineDay is possible – Leipzig are now discussing how to proceed. @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) September 1, 2025

George looks like a bright prospect, but it’s going to be difficult for him to get much playing time at Chelsea.

The England youth international will be up against big-name attacking players such as Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Can Tyrique George rebuild his career at RB Leipzig?

George could still have a fine career ahead of him, and Leipzig have shown they’re a good destination for top young talents like this.

The teenager should find he gets more playing time at Leipzig, and that could be crucial for his development in the years to come.

Some Chelsea fans might be a bit worried, however, about losing a prospect like George, as he might be someone they’ll look back on and wish they’d kept.

CFC supporters know a thing or two about letting elite young talents go to soon, as they were badly burned with Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.

Both players were at Chelsea as youngsters but didn’t get much playing time, only to be let go before later becoming two of the best players in the Premier League for two of their biggest rivals.