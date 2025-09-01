Manchester United working on two transfer targets but “only one will join” – Fabrizio Romano

Ruben Amorim, yellow 'breaking news' banner, and Fabrizio Romano
Ruben Amorim, yellow 'breaking news' banner, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly working on signing two goalkeepers this summer in the form of Emiliano Martinez and Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils are clearly pursuing a new signing in goal for Deadline Day, according to Fabrizio Romano, but only one of these targets will end up joining.

For now, it seems to be an open situation, with Man Utd trying to keep both deals alive, with Martinez perhaps the trickier deal to get done due to him being a key player for a Premier League rival.

Still, Romano has also suggested that the Martinez deal could happen if Jadon Sancho ends up making the move to Villa Park.

See below for details from Romano’s post on X…

Romano posted: “Man United are working on both Senne Lammens and Dibu Martínez deals. Only one will join #MUFC but Martínez depends on Sancho included in talks with Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Lammens deal remains on with 9 hours to go.”

Who will be Manchester United’s new goalkeeper?

United clearly need an upgrade on Andre Onana, who could leave for Galatasaray today, and one imagines fans would be happy with either one of Martinez or Lammens.

Martinez is more proven and experienced after his strong displays for Villa and for the Argentina national team.

Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa in the Champions League last season
Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa in the Champions League last season (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

However, he’s about to turn 33, so wouldn’t be the most long-term option.

Lammens is younger and a promising ‘keeper who could be the smarter long-term investment.

At the same time, though, it’s always hard to know for sure how well even the biggest prospects will adapt to playing for a top club in the Premier League.

Either way, it would be hard for these ‘keepers to do worse than Onana, who has majorly flopped at Old Trafford, and whose departure seems the best outcome for everyone involved.

