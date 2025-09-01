Graham Potter shouts instructions during West Ham's win over Nottingham Forest (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly made a late move to try to sign Chelsea central defender Axel Disasi, according to Jacob Steinberg.

The Frenchman has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, and was also underwhelming during his spell on loan at Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

Disasi surely has it in him to be a decent performer for a lower-mid-table Premier League club, so a move to West Ham could be a good option for all parties involved.

See below as Steinberg has posted about this potential deal on X, saying that interest is there, but the finances could make it complicated to get done…

West Ham have asked Chelsea about a loan for Axel Disasi. Remains to be seen if clubs can come to an agreement on finances of a deal #whufc #cfc — Jacob Steinberg ?? (@JacobSteinberg) September 1, 2025

“West Ham have asked Chelsea about a loan for Axel Disasi. Remains to be seen if clubs can come to an agreement on finances of a deal,” the Guardian journalist posted.

Axel Disasi has had a number of transfer suitors this summer

Disasi makes sense as someone Chelsea could get rid of this summer, as he surely has no role in their first-team in the season ahead.

West Ham are being linked now, but CaughtOffside have also been previously informed about interest from the likes of Wolves, Bournemouth and Napoli.

Disasi’s asking price could also be as high as £30m, though, so it’s perhaps hard to see many clubs being prepared to pay quite that much for the 27-year-old.

West Ham fans will hope some late business can be done, however, as Graham Potter still looks a bit short of squad depth ahead of what could be a challenging season trying to stay away from the relegation zone.