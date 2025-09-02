Chelsea defender completed late Deadline Day move to French club

Chelsea FC flag (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

England international full-back Ben Chilwell has officially completed a transfer to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, signing a two-year deal after departing Chelsea, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The French club confirmed the move late on Monday evening, though financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed.

Chilwell, now 28, brings with him a wealth of Premier League and European experience, having been a part of Chelsea’s squad since 2020.

During his first seasons at Stamford Bridge, he established himself as a dependable left-back, contributing both defensively and offensively.

Chilwell was a part of Champions League winning Chelsea side

His most notable achievement came in 2021, when he played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League-winning campaign under Thomas Tuchel, a triumph that remains one of the high points of his career.

However, the past two years have been far less fruitful for the England defender. Persistent injuries and increased competition for places gradually limited his involvement, and last season he managed just a single appearance for Chelsea.

In January, Chilwell moved on loan to Crystal Palace, where he enjoyed a mini-resurgence, helping Oliver Glasner’s side win the FA Cup.

Strasbourg is Chelsea’s sister club

Strasbourg’s signing of Chilwell is seen as part of the club’s strategy to strengthen its squad with experienced international talent.

The club is owned by the BlueCo consortium, which also controls Chelsea, and Chilwell is the latest in a line of players to make the move across from Stamford Bridge to Alsace.

At Strasbourg, he will be reunited with familiar faces from Chelsea’s academy and senior ranks, as well as play under English head coach Liam Rosenior, who is keen to integrate Chilwell’s leadership and top-level experience into his young, developing side.

